An influencer has died in a car crash after the vehicle she was travelling in hit a tanker that was stopped in the emergency lane.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place in Manisa on February 15 at around 9am on the Izmir-Istanbul Highway in the Kirkagac district, in Turkey.

The driver of the car, named as Mehmet Ensar Ozden, and his passenger, the influencer, named as Gizem Ozmen, 24, also known on TikTok as 'Lavinia Ozmen', were both killed in the crash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gizem Ozmen, 24, who died in an accident in Manisa, Turkey | Newsflash/NX

Medics, the police and the fire brigade were dispatched to the scene, where both Mehmet and Gizem were pronounced dead. The tanker driver was taken into custody.

Mehmet's body was sent to his hometown in Istanbul, while Gizem's body was sent to the Urla district of Izmir to be buried.

Gizem, who had 27,000 followers on Instagram and 185,000 followers on TikTok had spoken about the difficult days she went through with a childhood photo she had captioned "trauma bowl" last year on TikTok and had become a social media phenomenon in Turkey.

She gained numerous fans by anonymously sharing her followers' stories and introducing herself under the nickname "Lavinia, the Voice of Silent Battles."

Story: NewsX