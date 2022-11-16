Hundreds, including children, have already been killed as protests continue in Iran - but human rights groups are now concerned that mass death sentences of detained activists will follow next.

A court in Iran has sentenced a protester to death as unrest continues to grip the country.

The person, who has not been named, was found guilty of “enmity against God” after setting fire to a government facility. It is the latest development in the nationwide protests against Iran’s brutal regime and authoritarian ‘morality police’, which first started when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini tragically died in custody after being detained for allegedly breaking hijab rules.

Concerns have been raised that the recent death sentence in Tehran will spark a chain of “hasty executions”, with non-profit organisation Iran Human Rights warning that at least 20 people are currently facing charges considered punishable by death. Reports also suggest that 344 protesters, including 52 children, have already been killed during the protests, as security forces violently crackdown on unrest. The true number is likely higher.

However, the widespread anxiety over the situation has also prompted the spread of some misinformation - namely, the report that 15,000 protesters have been sentenced to death which circulated on social media. It was shared by various celebrities and even Canadian President Justin Trudeau, but the report has since been proven false.

Here’s exactly what has happened so far in the protests - and which reports about what is going on in Iran are true.

Women are bravely taking to the streets of Iran to challenge the country’s strict ‘morality’ laws. Credit: Getty Images

Have thousands of protesters been sentenced to death?

A claim that courts in Iran plan to execute 15,000 people recently went viral on social media, with public figures such as Sophie Turner, Viola Davis and Justin Trudeau sharing a post which reported the news on their accounts. The claim has since been proven false.

Trudeau wrote on Twitter: “Canada denounces the Iranian regime’s barbaric decision to impose the death penalty on nearly 15,000 protestors. These brave Iranians were fighting for their human rights — and we continue to stand united in support of them, and united against the regime’s heinous actions.” He deleted the tweet 11 hours later, with his office commenting: “The post was informed by initial reporting that was incomplete and lacked necessary context. Because of that, it has since been deleted.”

However, the report not being true of course does not take away from the shocking fact that one person has indeed been sentenced to death - something activists and reporters have highlighted.

BBC World journalist Shayan Sardarizadeh said: “The widely shared claim that the Iranian regime has committed to executing 15,000 detained protesters is not true. Please stop sharing it. The Iranian regime is horrific, brutal and ruthless as it actually is. There’s no need to make up stories.”

He explained why many believed the news - as the Iranian regime, which he called “one of the most brutal on the planet,” is “not alien to mass executions”. Mr Sardarizadeh cited the execution of between 2,500 and 30,000 political prisoners which took place in 1988 as an example. But, he continued, “it’s much harder for the Iranian regime to do mass executions in 2022 for a variety of reasons. The regime has already killed hundreds and detained thousands of protesters in just eight weeks. Report the facts of what it’s doing to Iranians. They’re horrific enough.”

His comments were echoed by another senior reporter, Siavash Adarlan, who works for BBC Persian. He first criticised Trudeau for having “weak news sources”, but also emphatically stated that the misinformation could have the “terrible result that the execution of less than 15,000 people will be considered a success by the government.”

Demonstrators in solidarity with protesters in Iran march in Washington, DC. Credit: Getty Images

Could a mass execution take place?

Although the above claim is not true, there is still valid concern that more death sentences will follow in the coming days, weeks and months. A Kurdish human rights group, Hengaw Organisation for Human Rights, told various news organisations: “All the detainees who were arrested during the protests are in danger of being sentenced to death by the Iranian judicial system.”

The group added that the “fate and whereabouts of most of the detainees” remains unknown, and said their fears have been reinforced by an apparent letter released by 227 Iranian Parliament members last week which called on the judiciary to carry out death sentences. Since then, a number of parliamentarians have claimed they did not support the statement and the letter was fake - although some members of the public and social media users remain unconvinced.

As it stands, according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRNA) based in the US, 15,8000 protesters have been detained following the protests. Meanwhile, Iran Human Rights, an organisation based in Norway, have said there are multiple people in this group who have committed acts which the Iranian regime will deem punishable by death.

HRNA’s director, Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, consequently called on the international community to take urgent action and "strongly warn the Islamic Republic of the consequences of executing protesters".

Why are there protests in Iran?

The unrest was first sparked in Iran months ago, after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. She was detained by police on 13 September for allegedly violating Iran’s strictly enforced dress code - and died three days later whilst still in police custody. The Iranian government said she died from a “sudden heart attack”, but Ms Amini’s family have cast doubt over this and suggested she was killed.

Her death came to highlight for many Iranians, particularly the young, the Islamic Republic’s heavy-handed policing of any form of defiance, as well as the increasingly brutal treatment of young women at the hands of the morality police. Protests subsequently erupted across the country.

However, Iran’s political leaders have tried to portray the protests as “riots”, with judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei declaring that "rioters" could be charged with "moharebeh" (enmity against God), "efsad fil-arz" (corruption on Earth) and "baghy" (armed rebellion) - all of which can carry the death penalty in Iran’s Sharia-based legal system.

This means then that protesters taking to the streets have been met by Iran’s morality police, who have been vehemently cracking down on unrest. Thousands have been arrested, and human rights organisations are saying hundreds have likely died. On 4 October, 16-year old Nika Shakrami was added to the death toll. She was buried on what would have been her 17th birthday.

A picture of Iranian teenager, Nika Shakrami, who was reportedly killed recently during protests in Iran. Credit: Getty Images

How has the world responded?

Protests have taken place across the world in solidarity with those in Iran, while many world leaders have also publicly condemned the violence and imposed sanctions on the country’s government.

The UK has targeted Communications Minister Issa Zarepour, cyber police chief Vahid Mohammad Naser Majid, and a number of LEF and IRGC officials, with Foreign Secretary James Cleverly stating: "Together with our partners, we have sent a clear message to the Iranian regime - the violent crackdown on protests must stop and freedom of expression must be respected.”

The European Union has imposed sanctions on 29 Iranians and three entities it said were “responsible for the suppression of the Iranian protesters.”

Nasibe Samsaei, an Iranian woman living in Turkey, cuts her ponytail off during a protest outside the Iranian consulate in Istanbul. Credit: Getty Images

Meanwhile, a movement on social media called #HairForFreedom has also been started. Activists have been cutting their hair in solidarity with Iranian women and girls, as in Iran, hair is a sign of beauty that is decreed to be hidden or covered by the Islamic Republic. Therefore, cutting it is a poignant sign of protest.