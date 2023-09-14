Watch more videos on Shots!

A Spanish TV journalist was allegedly groped live on air by a passer-by in an incident that has sparked public fury amid a sexism row in the country. Isa Balado was reporting on a robbery in Madrid when a man approached her from behind and appeared to touch her bottom in an incident that was being broadcast live.

The man, who was later arrested by the police, however can be seen denying touching the reporter inappropriately when confronted immediately afterwards. Cuatro, the TV news channel where Balado works, showed a man wearing shorts and sunglasses approaching her and appearing to touch her before asking a question .

He remained to the side as Balado attempted to finish her report only to be interrupted by programme host Nacho Abad, who asked her what happened. He asked: “Isa, forgive me for interrupting you…but did he just touch your bottom?”

Balado confirmed it, and Mr Abad told her to put the “idiot” on camera, to which the shot moves to show both Balado and the man, who was still standing with her, seeming making light of the situation by smiling and laughing.

She said: "As much as you want to ask what channel we are from, do you really have to touch my bottom? I’m doing a live show and I’m working.”

The man then denied any wrongdoing, as he tried to touch her head as he walked away.

Police later said a man had been arrested for allegedly assaulting a reporter while she was doing a live television show, in a message posted on X, formerly Twitter. The police said : “Arrested for sexually assaulting a reporter while she was doing a live television show #Madrid” alongside a video of the man being whisked away in handcuffs.

Mediaset Espana, which owns the news channel, issued a statement expressing its support for Balado after the "absolutely intolerable situation" she suffered, and that it "categorically repudiates any form of harassment or aggression".

Spain’s Labour Minister Yolanda Díaz also spoke out over the incident . She wrote on X: "Machismo is what causes journalists to have to suffer sexual assaults like this and why the aggressors are without any remorse in front of the camera. It cannot go unpunished. The professional @IsaBalado will never be to blame."

This incident occurred amid a sexism controversy in Spain, which was triggered by the former president of the Spanish Football Association, Luis Rubiales, kissing World Cup champion Jenni Hermoso on the lips .