Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hopes have been raised that the bloody conflict between Israel and Gaza are closer to ending after a ceasefire deal was reached.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ceasefire, which has been brokered by Qatar, will come into effect at 8.30am in the Middle East (6.30am UK time) on Sunday, and could end almost 16 months of bloodshed.

What started the war?

Hamas sent raiders into Israel on the morning of October 7, 2023. The invaders attacked people at a music festival and other settlements, killing 1,200 people and leaving 250 others captive. Nearly 100 hostages remain in Gaza.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Destroyed buildings in the northern Gaza Strip on January 13 | Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images

How many people have been killed?

Israel retaliated furiously and so far it is estimated 45,936 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, and 479 on the West Bank. This figure comes from local health officials, who do not distinguish between civilians and militants but say women and children make up more than half the dead.

In total 1,706 Israelis have been killed since October 7, along with 166 journalists and media workers.

What does the deal involve?

The deal, which was approved by Israel’s cabinet on Saturday morning, will see 33 Israeli hostages released over the next six weeks in exchange for hundreds of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

The remainder, including male soldiers, are to be released in a second phase that will be negotiated during the first. Hamas has said it will not release the remaining captives without a lasting ceasefire and a full Israeli withdrawal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamas has agreed to free three female hostages on day one of the deal, four on day seven and the remaining 26 over the following five weeks.

Palestinian detainees are to be released as well. Israel’s justice ministry published a list of more than 700 who are to be freed in the deal’s first phase and said the release will not begin before 4pm local time on Sunday. All people on the list are younger or female.

The largely devastated Gaza should see a surge in humanitarian aid. Trucks carrying aid lined up Friday on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing into Gaza.

What does the ceasefire involve?

The ceasefire will see the war paused. But it should not be seen as a certain sign that hostilities will permanently end, as it is the second ceasefire to be agreed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first, for a week in late November 2023, was also agreed with Qatar’s help. It saw a four-day break in fighting during which 50 Israeli hostages in Gaza and 150 Palestinian prisoners in Israel were released, and more humanitarian aid coming into Gaza. Both sides blamed the other for violating an extension of this ceasefire, with Hamas saying Israel turned down a hostage exchange deal, and Israel saying Hamas launched rockets at them.

What has America said about the ceasefire?

Since the details started to emerge on Wednesday, President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump have both claimed credit for Israel and Hamas agreeing to a ceasefire deal in Gaza after the White House brought Mr Trump’s Middle East envoy into negotiations that have dragged on for months.

Mr Trump said he was the moving force behind the deal, whose final details were still being ironed out, according to Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

“This epic ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our historic victory in November, as it signalled to the entire World that my administration would seek peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our allies,” Mr Trump wrote on social media. “I am thrilled American and Israeli hostages will be returning home to be reunited with their families and loved ones.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Trump added that his incoming Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, would continue “to work closely with Israel and our Allies to make sure Gaza never again becomes a terrorist safe haven”.

Mr Biden stressed in a statement that a deal was reached under “the precise contours” of a plan that he set out in late in May.

“It is the result not only of the extreme pressure that Hamas has been under and the changed regional equation after a ceasefire in Lebanon and weakening of Iran — but also of dogged and painstaking American diplomacy,” Mr Biden said. “My diplomacy never ceased in their efforts to get this done.”

Later in remarks at the White House, Mr Biden said his administration negotiated the deal but that Mr Trump’s team will soon be charged with making sure it is implemented, a nod to Mr Witkoff being a partner in the talks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For the past few days, we have been speaking as one team,” Mr Biden said.

What has Israel said about the ceasefire?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel has retained “the right to return to fighting if needed” in Gaza and claims to have Donald Trump’s support.

Early on Sunday morning he said that he had instructed the military that the Gaza ceasefire “will not begin until Israel has in its possession the list of hostages to be freed, which Hamas committed to provide”.

The Israeli military said it is still operating in Gaza.