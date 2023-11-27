The temporary truce between Israel and Hamas has been extended according to Hamas and Qatar

The temporary truce between Israel and Hamas has been extended for an additional two days. Qatar's foreign ministry, along with Egypt, have played a crucial role as a mediator in the ongoing conflict between the warring parties.

Spokesperson for the Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr Majed Al Ansari said: "The State of Qatar announces, as part of the ongoing mediation, an agreement has been reached to extend the humanitarian truce for an additional two days in the Gaza Strip."

Confirming the truce, Hamas, in a statement said: "The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas announces that it has been agreed with the brothers in Qatar and Egypt to extend the temporary humanitarian truce for an additional two days under the same conditions as the previous truce."