Israel is set to begin its four-hour daily humanitarian pauses in its assault on Hamas in northern Gaza , the White House has said. The decision was made after the US government said it has secured a second pathway for civilians to flee fighting.

This comes after US President Joe Biden had asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to institute the daily pauses on Monday. US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the first humanitarian pause would be announced on Thursday and that the Israelis had committed to announcing each four-hour window at least three hours in advance.