Israel-Gaza war latest: Female soldier captured in Hamas assault freed during Gaza operation, IDF says
Israel says a female soldier captured by Hamas militants during their October 7 incursion has been released during its ground operations in Gaza.
A female soldier captured during the Hamas assault has been released during its ground operation in Gaza, it has been reported. Israeli Defence Force (IDF) confirmed the release on X, formerly Twitter, saying that 'she is home'.
The military provided few details, but the soldier, reportedly named Ori Megidish appears to be the first captive to be freed since Israel stepped up its ground war. It wrote: "Pvt Megidish was abducted by Hamas on October 7. Tonight, she was released during IDF ground operations. Ori is now home with her family."
The military also said she “was medically checked, is doing well, and has met with her family."