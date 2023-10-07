Israel-Palestine: live updates as Hamas launches rocket attack from Gaza - Israel says '22 dead'
Israel and Hamas appear to be headed to war once again after the Palestinian militant group launched a surprise attack from Gaza.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Israel has declared a ‘state of war’ after Islamist militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack and fired thousands of rockets into the country early on Saturday (7 October).
Residents have been ordered to remain in their homes after gunmen were confirmed to have “infiltrated” the country from several locations on the Gaza Strip - a territory claimed by Palestine located at the southern border of Israel.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Earlier, in a rare public statement, Hamas military commander Mohammad Deif announced the operation, called Al-Aqsa Storm, as he declared “enough is enough” and urged Palestinians everywhere to fight.
One person has been reported dead, and sirens and explosions rang out across Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. The fundamentalist Islamic group claimed responsibility for the attack, with its military saying it had launched 5,000 rockets in less than half an hour.
Israel’s military said in a statement it had “‘declared a state of war alert”, adding: “In the last hour, the Hamas terrorist organization had begun a massive shooting of rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory, and terrorists infiltrated into Israeli territory in a number of different locations.”
Israel latest as Hamas fighters ‘infiltrate’ country from Gaza Strip
Key Events
First reports of a death toll
This from the Hamas rocket attack, and only a very early figure. Sadly it will rise, and obviously doesn't take into account those killed by Israeli rockets
From the Israeli side...
The Israeli state Twitter/X page is being active in posting footage from this morning
UK and EU condemn attacks by Hamas
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has condemned the attacks by Hamas and said the UK supports Israel's right to defend itself as forces fight off militants.
"The UK unequivocally condemns the horrific attacks by Hamas on Israeli civilians," he said on X (formerly Twitter).
"The UK will always support Israel's right to defend itself."
Meanwhile, the European Union’s foreign affairs chief, Josep Borrell, also expressed solidarity with Israel, commenting: "We follow with anguish the news coming from #Israel. We unequivocally condemn the attacks by Hamas.
"This horrific violence must stop immediately. Terrorism and violence solve nothing.
Rishi Sunak releases a statement
The PM has released a statement on X.
'We are at war', says Israel's Prime Minister
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has posted a video statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.
He said: "Citizens of Israel. We are at war, not an operation, not an escalation, a war.
"This morning Hamas launched a murderous surprise attack against the state of Israel and its citizens.
"The enemy will pay a price he has never known.
"In the meantime, I call on all citizens of Israel to strictly obey the instructions of the army and the Home Command.
"We are in a war and we will win it."
Explosions in central Gaza
Explosions are being reported across central Gaza and in Gaza City, witnesses on the ground told Reuters.
It comes after Israel's air force said it was carrying out strikes against Hamas targets, in retaliation to the militant group's "infiltration" of its country.
In pictures: Hamas attacks Israel with '5,000' rockets
Images from Israel show rockets being fired, firefighters tackling blazes, and wounded people being evacuated following the attacks. Warning: graphic content which some readers may find distressing.
Hamas has 'launched a war' against Israel, defence minister says
The surprise military attack from Islamist group Hamas has "started a war", Israel's defence minister has said.
"Hamas has made a grave mistake this morning and launched a war against the state of Israel. Israel Defense Forces troops are fighting against the enemy at every location," Yoav Gallant said.
He urged citizens to follow safety and security instructions, as he insisted: "The state of Israel will win this war."
Israel earlier announced a "state of war" after Palestinian gunmen entered the country from the Gaza Strip.
Israel launches air strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza
Israel Defence Forces has just announced it is carrying out air strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza.
It comes in response to the earlier "barrage of rockets" fired into Israel from the Gaza Strip - a territory claimed by Palestine.
What's happening in Israel?
Early on Saturday (7 October), fighters from Islamic military group Hamas crossed the border into Israel - after a series of massive rocket strikes battered the country overnight.
In a rare public statement, the head of Hamas, Mohammed Deif, claimed that "5,000" rockets had been fired into Israel - to begin what he termed "Operation Al-Aqsa Storm".
"We've decided to say enough is enough," he said as he urged all Palestinians to confront Israel.
Meanwhile, Israel's military said "a number of terrorists" had entered its territory.
Residents were ordered to remain indoors as sirens sounded across the country and explosions were reported in Tel Aviv.