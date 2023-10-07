Israel and Hamas appear to be headed to war once again after the Palestinian militant group launched a surprise attack from Gaza.

Israel has declared a ‘state of war’ after Islamist militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack and fired thousands of rockets into the country early on Saturday (7 October).

Residents have been ordered to remain in their homes after gunmen were confirmed to have “infiltrated” the country from several locations on the Gaza Strip - a territory claimed by Palestine located at the southern border of Israel.

Earlier, in a rare public statement, Hamas military commander Mohammad Deif announced the operation, called Al-Aqsa Storm, as he declared “enough is enough” and urged Palestinians everywhere to fight.

One person has been reported dead, and sirens and explosions rang out across Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. The fundamentalist Islamic group claimed responsibility for the attack, with its military saying it had launched 5,000 rockets in less than half an hour.