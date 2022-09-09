Italian news presenter in tears while announcing death of the Queen on Sky Italia

An Italian newsreader struggled to keep her emotions at bay during a report of the Queen’s death

A presenter for Italy’s TG24 news programme struggled to keep her emotions at bay as she reported the death of the Queen.

The reporter highlighted Her Majesty’s prominence on the world stage during her 70-year reign, minutes after Buckingham Palace announced her death yesterday.

She spoke of the Queen’s success at suppressing her own political views, an exception being her opposition to Margaret Thatcher’s refusal to apply sanctions on apartheid South Africa.

As the reporter went on she became increasingly emotional, struggling to complete her sentences.

Speaking in Italian, she said: “Let’s go live in London with these images, let’s go to Buckingham Palace, here is the live video.

“Here is Buckingham Palace, if I’m not wrong. The flag here is at half mast. Queen Elizabeth II is dead.

“She was a woman that was an integral part of the 20th century and an integral part of her subjects’ lives.

“She was at her post for 70 years, many British people have never known another reign.

On the question of apartheid, the presenter said: “That was perhaps the only time she ever voiced her political views. She has always respected the custom of royals suppressing their political beliefs.”