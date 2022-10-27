A mass stabbing which took place in a Milan supermarket has left one person dead and several others injured, with Arsenal loanee Pablo Mari among those stabbed

Arsenal player Pablo Mari is among those injured in a Milan supermarket stabbing, with at least one person dead following the attack. (Credit: Getty Images)

One person has died and several others injured following a mass stabbing at an Italian supermarket.

The attack took place in a Milan supermarket store on 27 October 2022. Among those injured in the attack was Arsenal footballer Pablo Mari, who is currently in the country on a season-long loan at Serie A side Monza.

All of those injured were transferred to hospital. It was at the medical facility that one person died from their injuries; several others remain in hospital with serious injuries, although Mari is believed to be in a stable condition.

What happened during Milan supermarket knife attack?

Reports suggest that the attack was carried out after a 46-year-old man grabbed a knife from the supermarket shelves and began to attack other shoppers at random inside the Carrefour store in the Milano Fiori shopping centre. Italian authorities are said to have ruled out terrorism as a reason for the attack, saying that the perpetrator suffered from mental health issues.

At least six people, aged between 28 and 81, were transferred to hospital following the attack, with the attacker now in police custody. Italian authorities are said to have ruled out terrorism as a reason for the attack, saying that the perpetrator suffered from mental health issues.

A 30-year-old supermarket worker was among those taken to hospital with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Mari was also taken to hospital, where he remains, but is said to be in a stable condition. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed that the club has been in contact with the player to check on his wellbeing, saying that he “seems to be OK”, while a subsequent statement from Arsenal said: “We have been in contact with Pablo’s agent who has told us he’s in hospital and is not seriously hurt. Our thoughts are with Pablo and the other victims of this dreadful incident.”