Ivanka Trump will have to testify in a business case against her father and brothers after a New York judge rules after saying she still maintains ties to Trump's business and real estate in New York.

Judge Arthur Engoron, who is overseeing the $250 million civil trial against Donald Trump and his company said she could not be called as a witness before 1 November, which gives Ms Trump time to appeal the ruling if she chooses.

Trump's attorneys challenged New York Attorney General Letitia James' subpoena to Ivanka Trump saying earlier this year Ms Trump should be dropped as a defendant in the case over statute of limitations issues.

They said the AG's office was trying "to continue to harass and burden President Trump’s daughter long after" the appeals court "mandated she be dismissed from the case." They also argued that the AG waited too long to subpoena her arguing the office doesn't have jurisdiction over her because she no longer lives in the state

However, prosecutors have argued that Ms Trump has important information to share about the case as the trial focuses on six other claims made in the lawsuit, including falsification of business records, insurance fraud and conspiracy.