Ivanka Trump: judge rules Trump's daughter to testify in $250 million fraud case
The judge said she could not be called as a witness before 1 November 2023
Ivanka Trump will have to testify in a business case against her father and brothers after a New York judge rules after saying she still maintains ties to Trump's business and real estate in New York.
Judge Arthur Engoron, who is overseeing the $250 million civil trial against Donald Trump and his company said she could not be called as a witness before 1 November, which gives Ms Trump time to appeal the ruling if she chooses.
Trump's attorneys challenged New York Attorney General Letitia James' subpoena to Ivanka Trump saying earlier this year Ms Trump should be dropped as a defendant in the case over statute of limitations issues.
They said the AG's office was trying "to continue to harass and burden President Trump’s daughter long after" the appeals court "mandated she be dismissed from the case." They also argued that the AG waited too long to subpoena her arguing the office doesn't have jurisdiction over her because she no longer lives in the state
However, prosecutors have argued that Ms Trump has important information to share about the case as the trial focuses on six other claims made in the lawsuit, including falsification of business records, insurance fraud and conspiracy.
In his ruling on Friday, Judge Engoron sided with the prosecutors, writing: "While no longer a Defendant in this action, she indisputably has personal knowledge of facts relevant to the claims against the remaining individual and entity Defendants. But even beyond that, Ms Trump remains financially and professionally intertwined with the Trump Organization and other Defendants and can be called as a person still under their control," the AG contended in a court filing.