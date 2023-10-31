An air strike hit a residential area of Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza on Tuesday.

An air strike has hit apartment blocks in a residential area of Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, killing and injuring hundreds of Palestinians. Director of a nearby Indonesian Hospital said at least 50 people have been killed by the blast, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

Israeli ground forces advanced in northern Gaza on Tuesday, claiming to be striking Hamas fighters and infrastructure as warplanes bombed the embattled enclave. According to Hamas, it is fighting Israeli soldiers on various fronts in the north.

Pictures showed people climbing through several large craters and searching for survivors inside wrecked buildings. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military, which has been bombarding Gaza for three weeks.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has once again rejected demands for a cease-fire and has promised to crush the Palestinian group.

Over half of the 2.3 million Palestinians living in Gaza have fled, with over 670,000 of them seeking safety alongside thousands of injured patients in congested UN-run schools that have been converted into shelters or hospitals.

This image grab taken from AFPTV video footage shows Palestinians looking for survivors in a crater following a stike on a refugee camp in Jabalia on the northern Gaza Strip, on October 31, 2023, amid relentless Israeli bombardment of the Palestinian territory. (Photo by FADI ALWHIDI/AFP via Getty Images)