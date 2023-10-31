Jabalia refugee camp blast: Hundreds reportedly killed and injured in Gaza after air strike
An air strike hit a residential area of Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza on Tuesday.
and live on Freeview channel 276
An air strike has hit apartment blocks in a residential area of Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, killing and injuring hundreds of Palestinians. Director of a nearby Indonesian Hospital said at least 50 people have been killed by the blast, according to a report by Al Jazeera.
Israeli ground forces advanced in northern Gaza on Tuesday, claiming to be striking Hamas fighters and infrastructure as warplanes bombed the embattled enclave. According to Hamas, it is fighting Israeli soldiers on various fronts in the north.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pictures showed people climbing through several large craters and searching for survivors inside wrecked buildings. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military, which has been bombarding Gaza for three weeks.
Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has once again rejected demands for a cease-fire and has promised to crush the Palestinian group.
Over half of the 2.3 million Palestinians living in Gaza have fled, with over 670,000 of them seeking safety alongside thousands of injured patients in congested UN-run schools that have been converted into shelters or hospitals.
More than 8,500 people have been killed in Gaza since then, according to the health ministry, and the 2.2 million people who live there are seriously short on fuel, food, water, and medical supplies due to Israel's ongoing siege.