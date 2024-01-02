48 people have died after a series of powerful earthquakes that struck western Japan on New Year's Day

48 people have died after a series of powerful earthquakes that struck western Japan on New Year's Day

A series of powerful earthquakes that hit western Japan on New Year's Day has killed at least 48 people, according to reports, with officials warning people in some areas to stay away from their homes due to risk of more strong quakes. A 7.6 tremor struck Ishikawa prefecture on Monday afternoon causing widespread damage and destruction. Officials confirmed 48 deaths and reported 16 serious injuries, with extensive damage to homes, Local reports suggest tens of thousands of homes were destroyed.

Government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi said 17 people were seriously injured and gave a slightly lower death tally, while saying he was aware of the prefecture’s tally. Meanwhile, water, power and mobile phone service were still down in some areas, and residents expressed sorrow about their destroyed homes and uncertain futures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Japan's military has dispatched 1,000 soldiers to the disaster zones to join rescue efforts. He said: “Saving lives is our priority and we are fighting a battle against time. It is critical that people trapped in homes get rescued immediately.” A quake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 shook the area as he was speaking.

Amid the devastation, reports highlighted collapsed houses, flattened wooden structures, overturned cars, and partially sunken ships. While a major tsunami warning was issued initially, it was later downgraded, and all warnings were lifted. Nevertheless, the Japan Meteorological Agency cautioned that additional significant quakes could occur in the coming days.

People who were evacuated took shelter in auditoriums, schools, and community centers, while transportation services, including bullet trains, were temporarily halted. Closed roads, burst water pipes, and disrupted mobile phone service added to the challenges. Concerns about rain further heightened worries over compromised buildings and infrastructure in the region, known for its cultural heritage sites and traditional crafts.

48 people have died after a series of powerful earthquakes that struck western Japan on New Year's Day