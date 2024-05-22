Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A large mesh barrier has been put up to block the view of Mount Fuji

Visitors have been left frustrated after Japanese authorities blocked the picture-perfect view of Mount Fuji, in their bid to deter misbehaving tourists from flocking to the popular spot to take photos. Locals in Fujikawaguchiko have long complained about foreign visitors littering, trespassing, and violating traffic rules in their quest for the perfect picture of the iconic stratovolcano.

The site in question provides a view of the snow-capped mountain above a Lawson’s convenience store. Residents report that many tourists park illegally or block pedestrians from using the sidewalk. The black netting, measuring 20m by 2.5m, was installed to address these issues.

“I hope that the net will prevent dangerous activities,” said Michie Motomochi, 41, who runs a traditional Japanese sweet shop in Fujikawaguchiko, told AFP news agency.

“It’s disappointing that they are putting it up. It’s obviously an iconic shot,” said Christina Roys, 36, a tourist from New Zealand. “But it’s completely understandable. We were here last night, managing to get the last shot before they were putting up the wall, and there were so many people,” she added.

The barrier is also aimed at alleviating problems for the nearby Ibishi Dental Clinic, where tourists often parked without permission and even climbed onto the roof for photos. "It became not uncommon for people to shout insults at us or to throw away their cigarettes while they were still lit when we asked them to move their cars," the clinic told CNN in a statement.

This photo taken on May 20, 2024 shows tourists taking pictures of Mount Fuji from opposite a convenience store in the town of Fujikawaguchiko, Yamanashi prefecture. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP) (Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)

Fujikawaguchiko, a resort town in the Yamanashi prefecture about 100km west of Tokyo, has seen a surge in visitors since Japan reopened to foreign tourists post-pandemic, with more than three million per month in March and April 2024, setting a new record.

While many tourist destinations worldwide, like Venice and Greece, have introduced measures to manage visitor numbers, Fujikawaguchiko faces the specific issue of tourists who only visit briefly to take photos and then return to Tokyo, providing little economic benefit to the local area.

“I’ve seen people walk into roads, people using electronic (scooters) without following traffic rules and getting into accidents. There have been many accidents involving foreign tourists recently,” said Haruhito Tsuchiya, a 49-year-old local in the tourism industry, to Reuters.

The decision to install the mesh came in April after signs and security guards failed to deter tourists. "It is regrettable that we had to take such measures," an official said at the time. “Overtourism – and all the subsequent consequences like rubbish, rising CO2 emissions, and reckless hikers – is the biggest problem facing Mount Fuji,” stated Masatake Izumi, a Yamanashi prefectural government official, to CNN last year.