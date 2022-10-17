Kamikaze drones appeared to have struck Kyiv and other cities, leaving at least eight people dead

Russia appears to have hit a handful of Ukrainian cities with kamikaze drone, leaving residents deads and other injured.

The attacks took place in the early hours of 17 October. Cities hit include Kyiv, Dnipro and Sumy, with critical infrastucture destroyed.

Reports suggest that around 28 drones were sent in the aasult. However, Kyiv mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said that only five of the 28 drones sent by Russia hit targets in residential areas.

But what is a kamikaze drone? And how is Russia using them? Here’s everything you need to know about the dangerous weapons.

Kamikaze drones were used by Russia in attacks on Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv. (Credit: Getty Images)

What is a kamikaze drone?

A kamikaze drone is a weapon which attacks specific targets. Sometimes referred to as a ‘loitering munition’, the drone flies in the air before hitting a specific target once it is located or it is instructed to attack.

The unit is fitted with large explosives which detonates on impact. The drone itself is involved in the attack, rather than launching from its body, meaning that it is usually destroyed in the process.

How is Russia using kamikaze drones?

It is believed that Russia may have been using these types of weapons since mid-September. The first attack in which the drones were thought to be use in was on the city of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region on 13 September.

Since then, they have been used in attacks on Odesa and Mykolaiv, as well as Bila Tserkva. The latest assault on Kyiv, Dnipro and Sumy is believed to have killed at least eight people, including four in the captial.

Where are Russia getting the drones from?

The drone wreckages found in Kyiv suggests that the weapons are of Iranian-origin. The specific model is the Shahed-136.

The units are cheaper to purchase compared to cruise missiles, which may contribute to the reasoning behind their increased use by Russia. Each kamikaze missile costs around £17,800, while a cruise missile costs around £1.7million.

Some have called on sanctions on Iran for supplying the weapons to Russia amid the war in Ukraine. However, the country has denied supplying Russia with the missiles.