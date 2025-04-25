Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A singer who wowed judges on the TV talent show The Voice has died of a sudden stroke aged just 17.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karen Silva had astonished viewers of the children's version of the show The Voice Kids in Brazil with her powerhouse vocals and confident style when she was a 12-year-old.

But she died in hospital in Volta Redonda, Rio de Janeiro state, on April 24, after six days in a coma following the massive brain bleed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen, who had 100,000 Instagram followers, became a national sensation after her TV appearance and told her fans she had been inspired by superstar Beyoncé.

Singer Karen SIlva poses in undated photo. She died at the age of 17 in Volta Redonda, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Note: Private photo taken from social media. (Newsflash/NX) | Newsflash/NX

Her heartbroken dad Fernando Sergio da Silva told how she was planning to release an album this year.

He said: "She was a lively girl, happy, full of plans. Karen's career began even before she entered The Voice. She had big plans for 2025 - for herself, for her clothing brand, and for new songs from her album. She would go to sleep and wake up thinking about it.

"Knowing that my daughter went like this is something that hurts deeply. It still hasn’t sunk in."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "She left home for lunch on Friday [18th April] and three hours later was in a coma. It is an immense pain. I would like to tell parents to take care of their children. Karen was the victim of a stroke, something fatal.

"She never had any symptoms or anything similar. So, parents, take your children for some kind of medical check-up. Her case was something out of the ordinary."

Story: NewsX