A live stream of the eruption at the summit of the Kilauea volcano has attracted thousands of viewers

A red warning alert has been issued after the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii erupted on Wednesday, 7 June, with concerns growing over volcanic gas.

The eruption began at 4.44am local time and largely remains confined to the Halema'ma'u crater which has been closed off to the public since 2007 and is a part of the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. It worsened as the day went on, with lava flows between 13 and 30 feet high covering 370 acres of the crater floor by 3pm in the afternoon.

US Geological Survey (USGS) explained the dangers of the eruption in a statement which said: "Large amounts of volcanic gas — primarily water vapor (H2O), carbon dioxide (CO2), and sulfur dioxide (SO2) — are continuously released during eruptions of Kīlauea volcano".

Potential hazards include volcanic smog, which is when the gas mixes with the atmosphere and could be blown downwind and cause health problems in people, as well as in livestock and damage crops. Wall instability, ground cracking, rockfalls and a term called 'Pele's hair' - which means glass fibres formed from gas bubbles, stretching into thin and long strands becoming airborne - are also hazards.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency wrote on Twitter: "At this time there is no indication that populated areas are threatened”.

How to watch the Kilauea volcano eruption live

If you wish to bask in the glory of the spectacular show, USGS is streaming live video of the eruption on its official YouTube channel which is attracting thousands of viewers. Visit the YouTube website to watch the action.

The National Park Service has also listed the locations where people can safely watch the eruption. Those who wish to do so can view it from as close as half-a-mile away from the volcano. Public visitors are urged to follow safety precautions, including staying on marked trails and overlooks and not entering closed areas