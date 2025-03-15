'Killer' tattoo artist who gave model friend Leya Chernova too much anaesthetic is sentenced for her death
Leya Chernova, 24, from St Petersburg, Russia, had commissioned a 'blackwork' tattoo to cover an entire leg in black ink in June 2024 and asked a friend of hers who was a tattoo artist identified only as Svetlana to numb the pain with injections of Novocaine.
Despite having no medical training, Svetlana administered four ampules of the drug in 10 injections, estimating the dosage 'by eye.' Almost immediately, Leya suffered a severe allergic reaction, convulsing and foaming at the mouth. She was rushed to hospital and fell into a coma, never regaining consciousness.
She died two months later, with an autopsy confirming that she had succumbed to anaphylactic shock.
During court proceedings, Svetlana admitted she had no knowledge of the correct dosage or the risks involved. She also acknowledged that Leya had mentioned taking antibiotics before the session but dismissed any potential complications.
Leya’s mother revealed that her daughter had known allergies to certain medications, including Novocaine, which is commonly used in dental procedures, and that this was documented in her childhood medical records.
Prosecutors charged Svetlana with unlawfully practising medicine without qualifications, leading to serious harm. She has now been sentenced to a four-year suspended imprisonment, local media reported on March 11.
The court’s decision to hand down a suspended sentence has sparked criticism, with Leya's family considering an appeal, arguing that the punishment does not reflect the severity of the negligence involved.
Medical experts had condemned the practice, warning that only trained professionals should administer anaesthetics. Dr Janelidze Vyacheslav Afonchikov had previously told Russian media: "It was illegal. These procedures should only be performed by doctors in fully equipped medical facilities."
Svetlana has since expressed deep remorse over the incident, saying she struggles to cope with the loss of her friend and is trying to come to terms with the tragedy.
