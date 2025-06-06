Kristina Belaya: Russian Dom-2 reality star dies after hitting her head in bathroom

By Michael Leidig
2 minutes ago

A former reality star has died after she slipped and fell in her bathtub and suffered a fatal head injury.

Kristina Belaya, 24, died at her home in the town of Kartaly in the Chelyabinsk region of Russia on 30th May.

Local investigators said she appeared to have slipped and fallen in the bathroom of her apartment.

She was found with signs of a head injury and bruising on her body, but officials said these were consistent with a fall and there were no indications of a struggle.

Kristina Belaya, 24, died in an accident in Kartaly, Russia
Kristina Belaya, 24, died in an accident in Kartaly, Russia | Newsflash/NX

Her boyfriend, who found her lying unconscious in the bathroom, reportedly said the tub partially collapsed as she was getting out of it, which caused her to fall.

Belaya had been a contestant on the Russian dating reality TV series Dom-2.

However, she quit filming shortly after saying she had met someone outside the show whom she really liked.

Kristina Belaya, 24 died in Kartaly, RussiaKristina Belaya, 24 died in Kartaly, Russia
Kristina Belaya, 24 died in Kartaly, Russia | Newsflash/NX

She continued to build an online following after leaving the show, posting fashion and lifestyle content to thousands of followers on social media platforms.

Her death prompted hundreds of comments on her last posts, including messages of condolence and shock from fans.

The Investigative Department of the city of Kartaly is currently investigating the incident.

