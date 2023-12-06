Telling news your way
Las Vegas: ‘Multiple victims’ in shooting at University of Nevada

'Multiple' victims have been reported in a shooting at University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
2 minutes ago
‘Multiple victims’ in shooting at university in Las Vegas

'Multiple' people have been reported following a shooting in a building at a university in the US on Wednesday (December 6). Police were responding to a “confirmed active shooter” in a building at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, the university announced in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“This is not a test,” the university wrote. “RUN-HIDE-FIGHT.” Las Vegas police said: "We are responding to preliminary reports of an #ActiveShooter on the campus of UNLV near BEAM Hall. There appears to be multiple victims at this time. Please avoid the area and we will have more information soon."

In a latest update, Las Vegas police said the suspect has been killed. They wrote on X: "The suspect has been located and is deceased."

