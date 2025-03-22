Leticia Salles: Movie star bitten on the bum by dogs as she filmed on beach

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

22nd Mar 2025, 1:50pm
This is the moment a movie star shows off the scars of her agonising encounter with a pack of stray dogs as she jogged on a beach.

Actress Leticia Salles, 30, had been running along the coast near Rio de Janeiro, in Brazil, recording footage for social media when she suddenly found herself in a terrifying race.

Clips shot after the March 20 attack show deep bite marks in her backside and legs with parts of her bright green shorts torn away.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Leticia Salles, left, shows her injuries after being attacked by stray dogs in Marica, Brazil, undated. She was bitten on the butt. Note: Photo is a screenshot from a video(@letisalless/Newsflash/NX)placeholder image
Leticia Salles, left, shows her injuries after being attacked by stray dogs in Marica, Brazil, undated. She was bitten on the butt. Note: Photo is a screenshot from a video(@letisalless/Newsflash/NX) | @letisalless/Newsflash/NX

Leticia, a huge star of Brazilian movies and TV, explained: "I just went to do a recording today running on the beach of Aracatiba, here in Marica. Out of nowhere, five huge stray dogs attacked me and I couldn’t get away."

After fighting off the pack Marcia was taken to hospital.

Leticia Salles poses in undated photo. She was attacked by dogs in Marica, Brazil. Note: Private photo taken from social media. (@letisalless/Newsflash/NX)placeholder image
Leticia Salles poses in undated photo. She was attacked by dogs in Marica, Brazil. Note: Private photo taken from social media. (@letisalless/Newsflash/NX) | @letisalless/Newsflash/NX

She said: "It turned out that I had to go to the emergency room to get rabies vaccination and have my wounds dressed."

And she joked: "I used to worry about being robbed in the street. Being bitten on the ass by dogs is an emergency I didn't expect."

Story: NewsX

Related topics:Brazil

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice