Leticia Salles: Movie star bitten on the bum by dogs as she filmed on beach
Actress Leticia Salles, 30, had been running along the coast near Rio de Janeiro, in Brazil, recording footage for social media when she suddenly found herself in a terrifying race.
Clips shot after the March 20 attack show deep bite marks in her backside and legs with parts of her bright green shorts torn away.
Leticia, a huge star of Brazilian movies and TV, explained: "I just went to do a recording today running on the beach of Aracatiba, here in Marica. Out of nowhere, five huge stray dogs attacked me and I couldn’t get away."
After fighting off the pack Marcia was taken to hospital.
She said: "It turned out that I had to go to the emergency room to get rabies vaccination and have my wounds dressed."
And she joked: "I used to worry about being robbed in the street. Being bitten on the ass by dogs is an emergency I didn't expect."
