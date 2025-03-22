This is the moment a movie star shows off the scars of her agonising encounter with a pack of stray dogs as she jogged on a beach.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Actress Leticia Salles, 30, had been running along the coast near Rio de Janeiro, in Brazil, recording footage for social media when she suddenly found herself in a terrifying race.

Clips shot after the March 20 attack show deep bite marks in her backside and legs with parts of her bright green shorts torn away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leticia Salles, left, shows her injuries after being attacked by stray dogs in Marica, Brazil, undated. She was bitten on the butt. Note: Photo is a screenshot from a video(@letisalless/Newsflash/NX) | @letisalless/Newsflash/NX

Leticia, a huge star of Brazilian movies and TV, explained: "I just went to do a recording today running on the beach of Aracatiba, here in Marica. Out of nowhere, five huge stray dogs attacked me and I couldn’t get away."

After fighting off the pack Marcia was taken to hospital.

Leticia Salles poses in undated photo. She was attacked by dogs in Marica, Brazil. Note: Private photo taken from social media. (@letisalless/Newsflash/NX) | @letisalless/Newsflash/NX

She said: "It turned out that I had to go to the emergency room to get rabies vaccination and have my wounds dressed."

And she joked: "I used to worry about being robbed in the street. Being bitten on the ass by dogs is an emergency I didn't expect."

Story: NewsX