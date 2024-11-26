Lightning death: Mum in Colombia electrocuted when bolt hits house as she answers text on charging phone

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

26th Nov 2024, 10:28am

A 34-year-old woman was zapped to death by a massive electric shock when she tried to read a text message on her charging mobile phone during a thunderstorm

Victim Soraida Patricia Reyes Tobias was inside her home in Santo Thomas, Atlantico department, Colombia, when she was hit by a lightning bolt, reports local media.

The mum-of-two's family called paramedics but she was declared dead on arrival at the ESE Polonuevo Health Center on November 21.

Soraida Patricia Reyes Tobias suffered an electric shock from her phone in Polonuevo, Colombia and died Soraida Patricia Reyes Tobias suffered an electric shock from her phone in Polonuevo, Colombia and died
Soraida Patricia Reyes Tobias suffered an electric shock from her phone in Polonuevo, Colombia and died | NF/newsX

Local media reports say health and government officials warned people to avoid using electrical devices during lightning storms and keep away from bodies of water.

Meanwhile, seven cows were electrocuted when a lightning bolt hit a tree they were sheltering under during a thunderstorm 400 miles away in Pescadero.

Farmers have been urged to install lightning rods in grazing pastures to keep their livestock safe.

