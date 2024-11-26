Lightning death: Mum in Colombia electrocuted when bolt hits house as she answers text on charging phone
Victim Soraida Patricia Reyes Tobias was inside her home in Santo Thomas, Atlantico department, Colombia, when she was hit by a lightning bolt, reports local media.
The mum-of-two's family called paramedics but she was declared dead on arrival at the ESE Polonuevo Health Center on November 21.
Local media reports say health and government officials warned people to avoid using electrical devices during lightning storms and keep away from bodies of water.
Meanwhile, seven cows were electrocuted when a lightning bolt hit a tree they were sheltering under during a thunderstorm 400 miles away in Pescadero.
Farmers have been urged to install lightning rods in grazing pastures to keep their livestock safe.
Story: NewsX
