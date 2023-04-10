Lucy Dee has died following the deaths of her two daughters in the attack

Undated handout photo issued by the Office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Maia (left) and Rina Dee, the two British-Israeli sisters who were killed in a gun attack in the occupied West Bank (Image: PA)

The mother of two British-Israeli sisters killed in an attack in the West Bank has also died after also being hurt in the incident, the hospital treating her has announced. The death of Lucy Dee comes a day after the funeral for her daughters Rina, 15, and Maia, 20.

Mrs Dee, 45, was seriously injured in the attack on their car near an Israeli settlement in the West Bank on Friday (7 April).

And on Monday, Israel’s Hadassah hospital announced that she had died after being in a critical condition, according to reports by AP.

Her husband, Rabbi Leo Dee, was formerly the senior rabbi at Radlett United Synagogue in Hertfordshire and assistant rabbi in Hendon, north London. The sisters were born in London, before the family moved to Israel in 2014, according to The Telegraph.

The family lived in the Efrat settlement, near the Palestinian city of Bethlehem, according to the settlement’s mayor Oded Revivi.

What happened?

The three family members were amongst six people caught up in the attack carried out by Palestinian assailants. The family were travelling in one of three cars on their way to Tiberias in the Galilee for a family holiday.

Rabbi Dee told the BBC that he heard news of the attack without realising his own family were involved and only found out when they did not answer the phone and he drove to the scene and was shown his daughter’s ID card.

In footage from the funeral, broadcast on Sky News, Rabbi Dee said: “Maia and Rina, you have loved us, you have inspired us, and in turn we will love you forever.

“May your souls be bound in the bond of eternal life. And may we, and no-one else in the world, ever know so much sorrow.”

The Board of Deputies of British Jews said the community’s “hearts go out” to the family of Mrs Dee.

A statement said: “Our hearts go out to the Dee family at the terrible news that Lucy Dee has now also passed away after the Palestinian terror attack on Friday that killed two of her daughters, Maia and Rina.