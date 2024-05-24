Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Four people have died and several others have been seriously injured after a beach bar in Majorca collapsed.

Emergency services have been working to rescue people from the site at the two-storey Medusa Beach Club, a beachside bar popular with tourists. It is on Cartago Street in Palma de Majorca.

Local media reports that the building collapsed at around 8.30pm local time on Thursday evening (May 23). Those working to search the wreckage fear that there may still be people trapped under debris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local newspaper El Pais was told by Palma fire chief Eder García that most of those affected by the collapse were foreign visitors and tourists. The UK foreign office has said that there have been “currently no reports of British nationals having been involved”.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation, however local police told reporters that it may have stemmed from excess weight on the balcony portion of the bar and restaurant.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has said that his government would be ready to send “all the means and personnel that are necessary” for the search. He added: "I want to send my condolences to to the families of the deceased and my wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured."