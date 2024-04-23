Two navy aircraft were rehearsing for a parade when the crash occurred at a naval base in the northern Perak state, the navy said in a statement. The fatal collision happened at around 9.30am local time in the town of Lumut, with an investigation now launched into the deadly crash.

The Royal Malaysian Navy said in a statement on social media: "Condolences to all the families of the victims of the accident involving two TLDM helicopters at TLDM Lumut Base today. May the victim's families be given the strength to deal with this tragedy." Videos of the rehearsal exercise and subsequent crash circulated on social media. One piece of footage showed one of the helicopters appearing to fly underneath the other, with its blade clipping the aircraft. The navy said that all of crew members on board - seven on one aircraft and three on the other -were killed in the incident. Their remains have since been taken to a hospital to be identified.