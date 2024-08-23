Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A search is underway for a woman who was swept away by an underground water current after a pavement suddenly caved in, creating a deep sinkhole in central Kuala Lumpur, according to Malaysian police

Based on eyewitness accounts, the woman, a 48-year-old tourist from India, was walking along the pavement in front of Jalan Masjid India when the ground beneath her unexpectedly gave way, causing her to plunge into the sinkhole, said local police chief Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman.

Emergency responders quickly cordoned off the area and began clearing debris using an excavator, but no sign of the missing woman has so far been found.

When asked about the woman’s possible condition or the cause of the sinkhole, Chief Sulizmie declined to speculate. Kuala Lumpur police chief Rusdi Mohamad Isa noted that the strong water flow underground may have carried the woman away.

He said the search operation requires careful planning due to the risk of disrupting public infrastructure. Shutting down pipes or drains, he warned, could lead to flooding in the area.

Chief Rusdi also revealed that a soil slip had been reported at the same location last year, which was subsequently repaired. As a precaution, local traders have been advised to temporarily close their businesses for safety reasons.

The woman had been visiting Malaysia with her husband and several friends for a holiday, having arrived about two months ago. They were scheduled to return home on Saturday.