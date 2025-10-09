A Brazilian model was dropped from Victoria's Secret casting after reaching the final selection stages because of her adult content accounts.

The decision came after Mariana Marquini completed three successful rounds and a themed photoshoot for the lingerie brand before being told her participation was cancelled for "violating the values of the agency and brand".

She was informed a day after the shoot that her profile on adult-content platforms, where she shares photos and videos and earns about 60,000 Brazilian reals (£8,350) a month, was incompatible with the company's image.

Brazilian Mariana Marquini has been eliminated from the Victoria's Secret team because of her adult content | @marianamarquiniofc/newsX

The model said the decision exposed the "false moralism" of the fashion industry, which she claimed still operates with outdated standards.

She said: "They want perfect bodies but don't accept women who empower themselves and make money from their own sensuality. The world has changed, but some agencies are still living in the past."

Mariana said she has no plans to close her adult profiles for the sake of her modelling career, comparing the returns between the two.

She explained: "While a campaign pays me 8,000 reals to 10,000 reals [£1,100 to £1,400], with lots of effort and bureaucracy, I make 60,000 reals [£8,350] every month on adult platforms, with total freedom over my body, image and rules."

Mariana Marquini | @marianamarquiniofc/newsX

She accused the agency of hypocrisy, saying brands that have long used sexualised imagery in advertising now punish women for owning their own sensuality, saying: "It's like saying, 'be sexy, but only the way we tell you to.' That's not freedom, it's control disguised as opportunity."

Mariana also cited Brazilian singer Anitta as an inspiration, saying the performer broke taboos around +18 content without losing credibility.

She said: "She was one of the first Brazilian celebrities on OnlyFans. That didn't make her any less respected. She opened the door for a generation that refuses to bow to outdated standards. If she can, why can't I?"

The model said she now plans to explore new projects in fashion with brands that respect her choices.

She concluded: "I'm not sad. I'm freer than ever. If a brand wants me, it has to respect my path and my decisions. I'm not for sale for crumbs. I'm already my own showcase."

