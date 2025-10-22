Two teenagers have each been sentenced to 24 years in prison for stabbing to death a celebrity chef's 14-year-old son at a flea market.

The verdict was delivered by the Anadolu 2nd Juvenile High Criminal Court in Istanbul, Turkey, on Tuesday.

The court found defendants B.B. and U.B. guilty of the fatal attack on 14-year-old Mattia Ahmet Minguzzi in Kadikoy on January 24.

Mattia, the son of former US ambassadorial chef Andrea Minguzzi, was stabbed five times while shopping for skateboarding gear with friends at the historic Kadikoy Tuesday Market.

According to the indictment, B.B. pushed and then repeatedly stabbed Mattia while U.B. kicked him as he lay on the ground.

Witnesses told the court that the incident began with an argument between Mattia and the accused. Mattia had tried to defuse the confrontation by saying: "Sorry, bro."

But just seconds later, his attacker is seen in horrific CCTV footage as he runs back towards Mattia brandishing a knife and reportedly shouting: "I am not your bro."

While Mattia's back is turned, his attacker plunges the knife into his body again and again and keeps stabbing him when he turns around. As the knifeman turns to flee, a second attacker runs up and kicks helpless Mattia to the ground as the clip ends.

A female doctor at the scene performed CPR until paramedics arrived and took the victim to Goztepe City Hospital, where he remained in intensive care for 17 days before dying on February 9.

Autopsy findings confirmed multiple stab wounds, including one penetrating the chest and injuring internal organs.

The court also acquitted and released two other defendants, identified as M.A.D. and A.O., who had been charged with aiding in the crime.

Extensive security measures were in place during the verdict hearing, where Mattia’s parents and supporters gathered carrying placards reading “Justice for Mattia Ahmet.”

Defence lawyers for the family criticised the verdict, calling it "unacceptable" and vowing to appeal to higher courts.

Mattia's mother, classical cellist Yasemin Akincilar Minguzzi, later said: "I only trust in divine justice now, that's all."

