Mexican TV star Eduardo Videgaray posts picture of baby's placenta in lunch box - leaving some fans disgusted
WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE BELOW
Actor Eduardo Videgaray, 55, who has more than 639,000 Instagram followers, put up the graphic photo of his newborn son's bloody placenta in what seems to be a food storage box.
The image, though, sickened some followers of the star of telly comedy Upside Down World, one of Mexico's most popular shows.
Many joked that he and the baby's mum, Rivera Torres, plan to eat it.
One asked: “What are you going to cook it with?”
Another quipped: "Well, they say it's full of nutrients. You tell me when and I'll bring you some tortillas and some salsa."
But a third added: "I would never feel disgusted by something as wonderful and divine as the placenta. Saving those stem cells is the best investment in case a baby ever needs them.”
Some childbirth gurus say new mums who eat their baby's placenta can increase breast milk production and fend off post-natal depression.
Others say that storing placenta cells in controlled conditions can be used later to cure burns, ulcers and help heal wounds.
But doctors say there is currently no scientific evidence to support these claims.
