10 miners are trapped inside a northern Mexico coal mine after it collapsed on 3 August. (Credit: Getty Images)

Mexcian emergency services are undertaking a dangerous rescue mission to find 10 miners who have been trapped in a northern Mexico coal mine.

The mine collapsed on Wednesday (3 August), after workers breached a neighbouring area filled with water.

10 miners are believed to be trapped inside, although authorities have as of yet been unable to contact any of those missing since the collapse happened.

Rescuers are attempting to pump water out of the mine, with the miners trapped between two 200ft mine shafts which have been flooded.

Six special forces scuba divers are expected to arrive on the scene and entre the mine when conditions allow to assist with the rescue mission.