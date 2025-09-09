Mexico crash video: 10 killed as freight train smashes into bus

A freight train smashed into a double-decker bus and killing at least 10 people and injuring 45.

It happened in an industrial area of warehouses and factories in the town of Atlacomulco, about 80 miles (130km) north-west of Mexico City on Monday. The state of Mexico’s civil defence agency said via X that authorities were still working at the site of the accident.

The bus from the Herradura de Plata line was ripped apart by the collision. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Authorities did not immediately give details about how the accident occurred, but one video circulated on social platforms showed the bus in heavy traffic slowly moving across the train tracks when the fast-moving train suddenly appeared out of frame, ramming the bus at its midpoint. The train’s momentum carried the bus down the tracks and out of frame.

Military personnel stand guard after a fatal collision between a freight train and a passenger bus in Toluca, Mexicoplaceholder image
Military personnel stand guard after a fatal collision between a freight train and a passenger bus in Toluca, Mexico | Arturo Hernandez/Getty Images

There were no visible crossing gates or other signals. Just prior to the crash cars could be seen crossing the tracks as traffic advanced.

Cars going in the other direction stopped crossing the tracks at the time the bus drove onto them, though a motorcycle scooted across seconds before the crash.

The train hit the passenger side of the bus. Another video showed the bus at rest to the side of the tracks. The roof of the bus was gone and people could be seen moving on the top level as the train slowed to a stop.

A woman could be heard crying “help me, help me”.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City of Mexico, the train line, confirmed the accident and sent its condolences to the families of the victims.

The Calgary, Canada-based company said its personnel were on site and co-operating with authorities.

