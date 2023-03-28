Ciudad Juarez is a major crossing point for migrants entering the US, with its shelters full of people who have requested asylum and are waiting for their cases to be decided

Migrants, mostly of Venezuelan origin, attempting to forcibly cross into the United States at the Paso del Norte International Bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, earlier this month (Photo by HERIKA MARTINEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Dozens of migrants have died in a fire at an immigration detention centre in northern Mexico, frequented by asylum seekers seeking refuge in the United States.

An official with the National Immigration Institute said 39 people have died and 29 have been injured in the blaze at the facility in Ciudad Juarez, across the border from El Paso, Texas.

Ciudad Juarez is a major crossing point for migrants entering the United States. Its shelters are full of migrants waiting for opportunities to cross, or who have requested asylum in the US and are waiting for their cases to be decided.

Images from the scene showed ambulances and firefighters around the facility.

CNN reports the fire happened shortly after authorities picked up around 71 migrants from the streets of the city. The cause of the fire or the victims’ nationalities have not yet been released by the authorities.