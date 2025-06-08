A senator and possible presidential candidate has been shot three times in the head and is fighting for his life.

Colombian Miguel Uribe Turbay, who may stand for president next year, was shot and wounded at a campaign rally in Bogota on Saturday, authorities said.

His conservative Democratic Centre party released a statement calling it “an unacceptable act of violence”.

Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay | AFP via Getty Images

The attack took place in a park in the Fontibon neighbourhood when armed assailants shot him from behind, said the right-wing Democratic Centre, which was the party of former president Alvaro Uribe. The men are not related.

It’s been reported he was shot three times, twice in the head, and that a 15-year-old has been arrested.

People light candles outside the Clinic Fundacian Santa Fe, where Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay is receiving medical treatment after being shot and wounded in Bogota on June 7 | AFP via Getty Images

Uribe's wife, Maria Claudia Tarazona, called on the nation to pray for his survival. "Miguel is currently fighting for his life. Let us ask God to guide the hands of the doctors who are treating him," she said.

Who is Miguel Uribe Turbay’s famous mother Diana Turbay?

Diana Consuelo Turbay Quintero, Miguel Uribe Turbay’s mother, was killed when she was 41. She was a journalist killed by the Medellin drug cartel in Colombia, and died after a rescue attempt went wrong.

The story was the subject of esteemed Colombian novelist Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s 1996 non-fiction book News of Kidnapping. She was also portrayed in Netflix’s 2015 series Narcos.