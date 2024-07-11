Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A one-year-old ‘miracle baby’ survived two days of harsh weather conditions before being found by a lorry driver crawling along a roadside.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shocking discovery came a day after the child's four-year-old brother was found dead and their mother arrested in Mississippi. Louisiana Sheriff Gary Guillory said that although the baby had numerous bug bites, he was otherwise in good health. The autopsy results for the four-year-old, whose body was found in a lake behind an Interstate 10 welcome centre near the Texas state line, are still pending.

Authorities had been investigating the four-year-old's death and learned that he was last seen with his mother, Aaliyah Jack, 25, of Lake Charles, and the one-year-old on Saturday. Fearing the worst for the missing baby, they had prepared to search the lake where the older child's body was found. However, a lorry driver spotted the baby on the roadside and called 911.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We look at this one-year old as our miracle baby because he was still alive,” said a visibly emotional Guillory. The search efforts were complicated by the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, which had struck east Texas, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.

Mississippi law enforcement

The authorities issued an alert for Jack on Monday night, and a Louisiana judge issued a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested in Meridian, Mississippi, over 350 miles from where her children were found. The Calcasieu Sheriff's Office confirmed her arrest and stated she would be extradited to Louisiana to face charges of failing to report a missing child, with her bond set at $300,000.

Kayla Vincent, a spokeswoman for the sheriff, said no additional charges were pending as of Wednesday afternoon and that the investigation was ongoing. It was unclear if Jack had legal representation at the time.