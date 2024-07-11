'Miracle' one-year-old baby found crawling along Mississippi motorway after brother found dead as mum arrested
The shocking discovery came a day after the child's four-year-old brother was found dead and their mother arrested in Mississippi. Louisiana Sheriff Gary Guillory said that although the baby had numerous bug bites, he was otherwise in good health. The autopsy results for the four-year-old, whose body was found in a lake behind an Interstate 10 welcome centre near the Texas state line, are still pending.
Authorities had been investigating the four-year-old's death and learned that he was last seen with his mother, Aaliyah Jack, 25, of Lake Charles, and the one-year-old on Saturday. Fearing the worst for the missing baby, they had prepared to search the lake where the older child's body was found. However, a lorry driver spotted the baby on the roadside and called 911.
“We look at this one-year old as our miracle baby because he was still alive,” said a visibly emotional Guillory. The search efforts were complicated by the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, which had struck east Texas, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.
The authorities issued an alert for Jack on Monday night, and a Louisiana judge issued a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested in Meridian, Mississippi, over 350 miles from where her children were found. The Calcasieu Sheriff's Office confirmed her arrest and stated she would be extradited to Louisiana to face charges of failing to report a missing child, with her bond set at $300,000.
Kayla Vincent, a spokeswoman for the sheriff, said no additional charges were pending as of Wednesday afternoon and that the investigation was ongoing. It was unclear if Jack had legal representation at the time.