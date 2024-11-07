A glamorous beauty queen was busted by customs agents trying to smuggle luxury Cartier and Patek Philippe items worth nearly £100,000 from France.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sofia Nikitchuk, 31, who was crowned Miss Russia 2015 and who represented her country at the Miss World 2015 beauty pageant, is facing up to five years in prison after she was busted while going through customs at Vnukovo Airport in the Russian capital Moscow.

She had been flying into Russia from France via Istanbul in Turkey as there are currently no direct flights from western Europe to the country due to its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miss Russia 2015 model Sofia Nikitchuk, 31 and the jewellery she alleged tried to smuggle into Russia | @nikitchuksofi / @customs_rf, NF/newsX

The Federal Customs Service of Russia said in a statement on Wednesday, November 6: "The offender was a young woman, a participant in international beauty contests, who arrived from Nice (France) with a transit stop in Istanbul.

Miss Russia 2015 model Sofia Nikitchuk, 31, undated. She was detained on suspicion of smuggling luxury jewelry at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia. Note: Picture is private used in local media. (@nikitchuksofi, NF/newsX) | @nikitchuksofi, NF/newsX

"She proceeded through the ‘green’ corridor for VIP hall passengers. During customs inspection, she presented a Patek Philippe watch, as well as two Cartier rings and a Cartier necklace for inspection.

"The woman explained that she did not declare them because they were personal items. An expert assessment confirmed the jewellery’s authenticity, showing that the items were crafted from 750-grade gold alloy.

"A decision is being made on whether to initiate criminal proceedings under Article 226.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation for the smuggling of strategically important goods and Article 194 for evading customs duties. The offender faces up to five years of imprisonment."

Local media reports in Russia said that the suspect is Nikitchuk and that the items she failed to declare are worth 12m roubles (£95,450).

Story: NewsX