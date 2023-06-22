Rescuers face a race against time to find the deep-sea vessel that went missing on Sunday

The US Coastguard has warned that the crew onboard the missing Titanic submersible have just hours left before oxygen supplies run out.

Efforts to find the five people onboard the vessel, named Titan, were in full force overnight, with rescuers facing a race against time to save the crew.

Titan lost communication with tour operators on Sunday (18 June) while about 435 miles south of St John’s, Newfoundland, during a voyage to the Titanic shipwreck off the coast of Canada.

As of Wednesday afternoon it was thought just 20 hours of oxygen remained, meaning it would run out at some point on Thursday morning. The US Coastguard predicts the vessel will run out of breathable air at around 10am GMT on Thursday (22 June) - 11am in the UK.

Speaking on Wednesday, Rear Admiral Mauger of the US Coast Guard said: “Based on information that the operator provided, they indicated that they have an emergency life-support system onboard to provide oxygen for approximately 96 hours.

“I understand that is a difficult calculation to predict because it depends on the number of occupants and their consumption but we are looking at a period of time of about 20 hours from now into tomorrow morning that we may be at the end of the 96-hour window.”

He said the prediction was that breathable air on board the 6.7m (22ft)-long OceanGate Expeditions vessel, which has British billionaire adventurer Hamish Harding on board, could last to around 10am GMT (11am BST).

Also in the undersea craft are UK-based businessman Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman Dawood, and OceanGate’s chief executive and founder Stockton Rush, reportedly with French submersible pilot Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

The US Coastguard has been leading an international rescue effort which was stepped up after underwater banging noises were heard on Tuesday and again on Wednesday, although experts have been unable to determine the cause of the sound.

Captain Jamie Frederick of the US Coastguard told a press conference on Wednesday: “Yesterday a Canadian P3 detected underwater noises in the search area. As a result ROV (remotely operated vehicle) operations were relocated in an attempt to explore the origin of the noises. Although the ROV searches have wielded negative results, they continue.

“The surface search is now approximately two times the size of Connecticut, and the sub-surface search is up to 2.5 miles deep, exponentially expanding the size of the search area. With respect to the noises specifically, we don’t know what they are, to be frank with you, they’re P3 detected noises, that’s why they’re up there, that’s why they’re doing what they’re doing, that’s why they put sonar buoys in the water.”

He said “we’re searching in the area where the noises were detected, and we’ll continue to do so”, adding that additional “ROVs will be there in the morning” to help.

Deep-sea explorer Dr David Gallo believes it would take a “miracle” to rescue those trapped in Titan and warned it will take hours to rescue the submersible once found. Speaking to Good Morning Britain, he said: “In this case, the noises are repetitive, every half hour I believe.

“Three different aircraft heard them in their sensors at the same time and it went on for two days-plus. It’s still going on apparently. There’s not a lot in the natural world we can think of that would do that every 30-minute cycle.

“We have to, at this point, assume that that’s the submarine and move quickly to that spot, locate it and get robots down there to verify that is where the submarine is. They’ve got to go fully ready as if that was the sub because it takes a while to locate it and get it up to the surface, it takes hours.”

Titan is believed to be about 900 miles east and 400 miles south of Newfoundland (Photo: OceanGate Expeditions/PA Wire)

One of the vessels sent to help search efforts is French research vessel L’Atalante which carries a remotely operated vehicle (ROV), Victor 6000, which has the capacity to lift the Titan ship to the surface.

The area of the search has also been expanded, with the surface search now about 10,000 square miles, and the sub-surface search about 2.5 miles deep. The coast guard had five surface vessels searching for Titan on Wednesday and they expected there to be 10 by Thursday.

Captain Frederick added: “What I can tell you is, we’re searching in the area where the noises were detected, and we’ll continue to do so and we hope that when we’re able to get additional ROVs (remotely operated vehicles) which will be there in the morning, the intent will be to continue to search in those areas where the noises were detected, and if they’re continuing to be detected, and then put additional ROVs down on the last known position where the search was originally taking place.”

Asked whether the mission was changing to become a recovery search, he said: “This is a search and rescue mission 100%, we are smack dab in the middle of search and rescue and will continue to put every available asset that we have in an effort to find the Titan and the crew members.”

Questions have been raised about the safety of the vessel after it emerged earlier this week that a former employee of OceanGate had previously raised concerns over “safety and quality control issues regarding the Titan to OceanGate executive management”.

David Lochridge, OceanGate’s former director of marine operations, claimed in an August 2018 court document that he was wrongfully fired after flagging worries about the company’s alleged “refusal to conduct critical, non-destructive testing of the experimental design”.