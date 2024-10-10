Monkey spotted enjoying a beer in a park sparks health warning from Brazilian authorities
Footage captured earlier this month in a park in the municipality of Cascavel, in Parana State, Brazil, shows two primates sitting on top of a bin, with one enthusiastically chugging on a beer.
The second monkey observes its friend for a brief moment before opting to leave the scene, while the beer-loving primate eagerly continues sipping from the bottle it found in the bin.
A man recording the sight approaches the primate, clearly fascinated.
The video prompted an immediate reaction from the Municipal Department of the Environment after it was posted on social media. The department issued a warning about the potential risks to the animals' health, pointing out that processed foods can be detrimental to their well-being.
They stressed that while the sight of a monkey enjoying a beer may seem amusing, indulging in human food can lead to serious health complications for wildlife. Additionally, the department emphasised the critical importance of keeping the park free from scattered trash.
