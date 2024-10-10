Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This is the moment a monkey drinks beer from a bottle it found in the bin as an astonished passer-by records the scene.

Footage captured earlier this month in a park in the municipality of Cascavel, in Parana State, Brazil, shows two primates sitting on top of a bin, with one enthusiastically chugging on a beer.

The second monkey observes its friend for a brief moment before opting to leave the scene, while the beer-loving primate eagerly continues sipping from the bottle it found in the bin.

A monkey drinks beer in Cascavel, Brazil. The Municipal Department of the Environment warned about the risks of this type of behaviour to the health of animals.

A man recording the sight approaches the primate, clearly fascinated.

The video prompted an immediate reaction from the Municipal Department of the Environment after it was posted on social media. The department issued a warning about the potential risks to the animals' health, pointing out that processed foods can be detrimental to their well-being.

They stressed that while the sight of a monkey enjoying a beer may seem amusing, indulging in human food can lead to serious health complications for wildlife. Additionally, the department emphasised the critical importance of keeping the park free from scattered trash.

Story: Newsflash