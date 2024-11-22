Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A mother-of-two makeup artist was found fatally injured after her partner allegedly beat her up before he went on the run.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Monica Delgado Castellanos, 35, was reportedly a well-known professional makeup artist from Tuxtla Gutierrez in the Mexican state of Chiapas.

Local media reports say that Monica was brutally beaten by her partner of seven years Miguel Angel, who is now the prime suspect in her death and is currently at large. The victim's family found her with bruises on her face and limbs and immediately called the emergency services who pronounced her dead after arriving on the scene on November 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monica Delgado Castellanos, 35, poses with her partner in undated photo. She was killed in Tuxtla Gutierrez, Mexico | NF/newsX

Her killer reportedly turned off the security cameras in the family home, which doubled as a beauty salon where Monica worked. The suspect is said to have fled the scene in the victim's vehicle, a white Suzuki Ignis. Neighbours said they had heard a loud argument between Monica and her partner in the early hours of the morning.

Monica Delgado Castellanos, 35, poses in undated photo. She was killed in Tuxtla Gutierrez, Mexico. (NF/newsX) | NF/newsX

Monica leaves behind two children, a 10-year-old boy and a two-year-old toddler.

Social media has been flooded with calls for justice following her death as Chiapas authorities say this is the 33rd femicide in the state this year.

Story: NewsX