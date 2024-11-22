Mother-of-two makeup artist Monica Delgado Castellanos is murdered - her partner is suspect and goes on the run in Mexico
Monica Delgado Castellanos, 35, was reportedly a well-known professional makeup artist from Tuxtla Gutierrez in the Mexican state of Chiapas.
Local media reports say that Monica was brutally beaten by her partner of seven years Miguel Angel, who is now the prime suspect in her death and is currently at large. The victim's family found her with bruises on her face and limbs and immediately called the emergency services who pronounced her dead after arriving on the scene on November 19.
Her killer reportedly turned off the security cameras in the family home, which doubled as a beauty salon where Monica worked. The suspect is said to have fled the scene in the victim's vehicle, a white Suzuki Ignis. Neighbours said they had heard a loud argument between Monica and her partner in the early hours of the morning.
Monica leaves behind two children, a 10-year-old boy and a two-year-old toddler.
Social media has been flooded with calls for justice following her death as Chiapas authorities say this is the 33rd femicide in the state this year.
