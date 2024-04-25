Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The famous red windmill blades of Paris’ legendary cabaret club Moulin Rogue have collapsed.

The club, known as the birthplace of the modern can-can, is one of the most recognisable sights in the French capital and welcomes more than half a million visitors each year. Locals and tourists were then shocked this morning when the famed red blades were missing from the front of the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is believed that the windmill collapsed overnight, but it is not yet known why the structure fell. A spokesperson for the club, located at the famous Montmartre hill, said: “We do not know what happened, it occurred between 2am and 3am, no one was hurt.”

The iconic red windmill that featured on the outside of the famous Paris cabaret club Moulin Rogue has collapsed. (Credit: Getty Images)

A show was held last night, which ended at 1.15am. According to AFP, a venue official added that the windmill mechanism is checked any week and there were no problems which were noted during the last inspection.

Firefighters were spotted in front of the building gathering piece of the windmill together to clear from the street. It appeared that the the letters ‘M’, ‘O’ and U’ from the illuminated sign were also missing.

The famous red windmill outside the Moulin Rouge is usually illuminated. (Credit: Getty Images)

Moulin Rogue was opened in 1889 and became on the Paris’ must-see landmarks for tourists. In 1915, a fire ripped through the original building, which forced the venue to closed for a total of nine years.