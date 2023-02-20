The structure will house hospitality venues, residential units tourist attractions and more

A huge golden cube, which will become one of the largest structures in the world , is set to be built in Saudi Arabia .

The Mukaab landmark, as it has been named, will stand at 400m high in the Western Asian country when it is built in the capital city of Riyadh. The building of the impressive cube, which is part of a wider New Murabba development, is part of plans to create the "world’s largest modern downtown". Developers believe the project will contribute to Riyadh’s future development, and will create 334,000 direct and indirect jobs and add SAR180 billion (or £40 billion) to non-oil GDP.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The development was announced by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz , who is also Saudi Arabia’s Prime Minister and Chairman of the New Murabba Development Company (NMDC), who said that it was part of Saudi Vision 2030. The Saudi Vision 2030, which was first introduced by the Prince in 2016, is a strategy to reduce Saudi Arabia’s dependence on oil, transform its economy, and also expand public service sectors such as health, education, infrastructure, recreation, and tourism. As the name suggests, the aim is that all elements of the strategy will be complete by 2030.

The Mukaab landmark is described as the "world’s first immersive destination", and will offer people an experience that is created by digital and virtual technology using the latest holographics. Featuring a tower atop a spiral base, the structure will house a premium 2 million sqm of floor space of hospitality to enjoy, including a variety of retail, cultural and tourist attractions, along with residential and hotel units, commercial spaces, and recreational facilities.

Saudi Arabia is to build a 400m high golden cube in its capital city. The Mukaab landmark will be one of the largest built structures in the world and forms part of plans to develop the “world's largest modern downtown”.

The cube will also be home to an "iconic museum", a technology and design university, a multipurpose immersive theatre, and more than 80 entertainment and culture venues. The scheme will offer more than 25 million sqm of floor area, featuring more than 104,000 residential units which will accommodate hundreds of thousands of residents, 9,000 hotel rooms, and more than 980,000 sqm of retail space. There will also be 1.4 million sqm of office space, 620,000 sqm of leisure assets, and 1.8 million sqm of space dedicated to community facilities.

The New Murabba project will be built with sustainability in mind, and will feature green areas and walking and cycling paths in order to promote healthy, active lifestyles for those who visit. It is due to be built at the intersection of King Salman and King Khalid roads to the North West of Riyadh. Developers say the area would boast a unique living, working and entertainment experience within a 15-minute walking radius , its own internal transport system, and will also be a 20 minutes drive from Riyadh Airport airport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The announcement of the Mukaab development comes less than six months after it was revealed that another part of Saudi Vision 2023, Neom City, would play host to the 2029 Asian Winter Games . The smart city which is currently being built in Tabuk Province in northwestern Saudi Arabia.