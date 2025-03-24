Mum lived with son's corpse for 11 days in Ukraine apartment
Neighbours at the apartment block in Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky, in Odesa Oblast, Ukraine, had called in city police over a revolting smell of rotting flesh coming from the woman's flat.
Grim police bodycam footage recorded on March 19 shows officers being led around the chaotically neglected apartment by the resident.
As she shuffles around in oversized sliders and a stained T-shirt she leads them into a sitting room and shows them a bump under a hastily thrown blanket on a sofa. Underneath the makeshift shroud was the body of her son who had died 11 days earlier, on March 8.
The Municipal Guard of the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi stated that “even the experienced responders were shocked by what they saw”.
The names and ages of the woman and her deceased son have not been disclosed. Officials said the woman was elderly and lived with her dog. Police are investigating the death.
Story: NewsX
