A mother lived with the corpse of her son for 11 days.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neighbours at the apartment block in Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky, in Odesa Oblast, Ukraine, had called in city police over a revolting smell of rotting flesh coming from the woman's flat.

Grim police bodycam footage recorded on March 19 shows officers being led around the chaotically neglected apartment by the resident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The apartment in which city police from Odesa Oblast in Ukraine found a man's corpse lying on the sofa - he had been there for 11 days | @bdvarta/Newsflash/NX

As she shuffles around in oversized sliders and a stained T-shirt she leads them into a sitting room and shows them a bump under a hastily thrown blanket on a sofa. Underneath the makeshift shroud was the body of her son who had died 11 days earlier, on March 8.

The Municipal Guard of the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi stated that “even the experienced responders were shocked by what they saw”.

The names and ages of the woman and her deceased son have not been disclosed. Officials said the woman was elderly and lived with her dog. Police are investigating the death.

Story: NewsX