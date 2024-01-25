David Harrington (L), Clayton McGeeney (second R) and Ricky Johnson (R) were found frozen to death outside a friend's house in Kansas. Picture: Ricky Johnson (Facebook)

Three friends mysteriously froze to death in a backyard following a visit to their friend’s home to celebrate a Kansas City Chiefs victory. The remains of Clayton McGeeney, 36, David Harrington, 37, and Ricky Johnson, 38 were found outside the property, with two of the bodies discovered in the backyard and one was found on the back porch, two days after they were last seen.

Police said foul play is not suspected and the deaths are not being investigated as homicides, but the circumstances surrounding the fatalities remain unclear as law enforcement in Kansas City is investigating the deaths.

The three men arrived at the home of their friend, Jordan Willis, shortly after 9pm on January 7 to celebrate a game that saw the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Las Vegas Raiders. Mr Willis reportedly went to bed and had no knowledge that his friends had died until police showed up at his door on January 9 and eventually found the remains.

While an autopsy is yet to confirm the cause and manner of death, John Picerno, the attorney representing Mr Willis, suggested that the individuals likely died of hypothermia. The weekend in question experienced sub-freezing temperatures, dropping into the teens in Kansas City.

Mr Picerno said it was a mystery how the three bodies went undiscovered for two days. In a statement to The Independent, he said: "Jordan had absolutely nothing to do with their deaths. He does not know the timing or manner of their deaths, nor does he know how or when they exited his house. He had no knowledge that they remained in his back yard, or that they needed medical attention."

Mr Picerno said that Mr Willis was not aware that his three missing friends had been the subject of search efforts by their loved ones. Despite the presence of two cars owned by his friends on his street, Mr Willis did not notice them as they were not parked in his driveway.

“Two people came to his house; however, he did not hear them as he sleeps with earbuds and loud fan,” Mr Picerno added. “One of those people, the wife of one of the deceased, tried to reach him via Facebook messenger, unfortunately, he did not see the message until after the police contacted him.”