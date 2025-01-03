University of Malaya in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia | University of Malaya (Facebook)

At least six cats were found dead, reportedly mutilated with their legs severed, at a public university in Malaysia, sparking concerns about potential foul play.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two separate incidents involving the brutal killing of cats at the University of Malaya in the capital city Kuala Lumpur have sparked widespread outrage. On December 12 and 16, two cats were found dead under horrific circumstances at the university’s Faculty of Business and Economics.

The University of Malaya Student Union (KMUM) confirmed the incidents, stating that one of the cats was discovered on the first floor of Building H11, while the other was found near the field by the Azman Hashim Building. The first complaint, reported on December 17, related to an incident on December 12. However, the university revealed that the cat’s body had already been buried by the time the investigation team was notified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second complaint, received on December 20, reported the deaths of four more cats in various locations across the university campus, further fuelling concerns over animal welfare and safety on site.

Commenting on the incidents, Brickfields OCPD Assistant Commissioner Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said that injuries on the cats were believed to be consistent with attacks by wild animals. CCTV footage reviewed during the investigation also revealed the presence of stray dogs attacking the cats, leading authorities to attribute the deaths to these attacks.

University of Malaya in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia | University of Malaya (Facebook)

However, this was disputed by animal rights groups, suggesting that the injuries observed on the cats indicate foul play rather than attacks by wild animals. Activist Shima Aris presented an autopsy report and X-ray scans of a cat named Lily, revealing that the wounds were likely inflicted by a sharp object, contradicting earlier statements attributing the deaths to stray dog attacks.

The autopsy report stated: "Based on the appearance of the wounds and the clean cuts observed at the joint levels, the lesions are highly likely to have been caused by sharp equipment." No other puncture or bite wounds were also seen, challenging the initial conclusions drawn from CCTV footage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Christmas Day (December 25), a cat and a dog were found brutally killed at the university campus, with their stomachs reportedly slit open and internal organs removed. It is suspected that at least two individuals were involved.

On Thursday (January 2), local newspapers reported another mutilated cat was discovered at the university, with a clean cut in the stomach, near the Faculty of Medicine. This came hours after a RM10,000 (£1,781) reward was offered by animal charity group Selangor SPCA for information on the perpetrator behind this series of attacks.

But on Friday (January 3), Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief Azry Akmar Ayob said there was no evidence of foul play in the discovery of four cat carcasses found on December 17, following post-mortem by Department of Veterinary Services.

He said: “The first two carcasses found on December 17 have animal bite marks. Examinations of the other two carcasses revealed both cats had suffered serious injuries to the chest, leading to blood loss, which caused blood circulatory system failure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police statement however does not sit well with people, as they believe the ‘psychopaths’ remain on the loose on campus. One said: “Who are the police and university authorities trying to protect?! This is an absurd statement. Justice for Lily and friends.”

One wrote: “There are at least two psychopaths on the loose in Universiti Malaya and anyone trying to downplay this fact will be culpable when they eventually start targeting people.”