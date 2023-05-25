People are being urged to stay at home in Nakano city

At least one person is dead after an attack by a man with a rifle and knife in central Japan, police said.

A passer-by raised the alarm in Nakano city, in the central prefecture of Nagano, on Thursday (25 May). A woman fell while being chased by the masked man, who then stabbed her with a knife and shot at two police officers arriving at the scene, a witness told NHK public television.

The officers were unconscious, while a fourth person hurt could not be rescued because he was near to where the attacker holed up in a building. The woman and officers were taken to a nearby hospital, where the woman was later pronounced dead, police said.

Police described the suspect as a man wearing a camouflage outfit, a hat and mask and sunglasses, the Kyodo News agency said. City officials have urged those in the area to stay at home.