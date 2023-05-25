At least one person is dead after an attack by a man with a rifle and knife in central Japan, police said.
A passer-by raised the alarm in Nakano city, in the central prefecture of Nagano, on Thursday (25 May). A woman fell while being chased by the masked man, who then stabbed her with a knife and shot at two police officers arriving at the scene, a witness told NHK public television.
The officers were unconscious, while a fourth person hurt could not be rescued because he was near to where the attacker holed up in a building. The woman and officers were taken to a nearby hospital, where the woman was later pronounced dead, police said.
Police described the suspect as a man wearing a camouflage outfit, a hat and mask and sunglasses, the Kyodo News agency said. City officials have urged those in the area to stay at home.
No other details, including about the suspect and his motive, are known.