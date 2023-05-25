For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Energy bills to drop by £426 from July as Ofgem price cap lowered
Masked man armed with knife and rifle goes on rampage in Japan
Prankster fined and given TikTok filming restrictions by police
Police Scotland chief says force is institutionally racist and sexist
Orange paint thrown over Chelsea Flower Show exhibit by Just Stop Oil
Madeleine McCann investigators continue search of Portugal reservoir
Breaking

Japan: woman dies as man armed with knife and gun goes on violent rampage

People are being urged to stay at home in Nakano city

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
1 hour ago
Police officers in JapanPolice officers in Japan
Police officers in Japan

At least one person is dead after an attack by a man with a rifle and knife in central Japan, police said.

A passer-by raised the alarm in Nakano city, in the central prefecture of Nagano, on Thursday (25 May). A woman fell while being chased by the masked man, who then stabbed her with a knife and shot at two police officers arriving at the scene, a witness told NHK public television.

The officers were unconscious, while a fourth person hurt could not be rescued because he was near to where the attacker holed up in a building. The woman and officers were taken to a nearby hospital, where the woman was later pronounced dead, police said.

Most Popular

Police described the suspect as a man wearing a camouflage outfit, a hat and mask and sunglasses, the Kyodo News agency said. City officials have urged those in the area to stay at home.

No other details, including about the suspect and his motive, are known.

Related topics:JapanPoliceSuspect