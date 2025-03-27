Neymar: Influencer Buzeira loses £135,000 in poker game at footballer's home
The content creator Buzeira, who has over 12.7m followers on Instagram alone, complained in a March 24 video about losing "a fortune" while playing poker at the Santos player's home.
The 28-year-old influencer said: "It’s panic and terror, guys, at NJ’s [Neymar Jr.’s] house. Minus 1m Brazilian reals [£134,863] from Buzeira’s account.
"Man, this is a blow from Thor’s hammer, huh? But it’s all good, let’s go! I’ve already won too much, it’s time to lose. Minus 1m reals, it’s panic and terror."
In a number of subsequent Instagram Stories, Buzeira continued to lament the loss, saying: “Man, I’m dizzy, I have a headache, I haven’t even slept. I’m here just thinking about this 1m.
"I don’t know how I lost it, bro. I won so many times there, then I did the math and said: ‘Bro, this balance isn’t going up, there’s something wrong’.”
And even though he was down, he tried to console himself, saying: “I don’t know what I did with the money, but it’s okay. I’ll get it back later, but minus 1m…”
Buzeira, real name Bruno Alexssander Souza Silva, is from the East zone of Sao Paulo and gained influence on social media by promoting raffles and giveaways for cars and other luxury items.
His journey on the internet began during the Covid-19 pandemic, when, after being fired, he decided to raffle off his own motorcycle and raised 40,000 reals (£5,400).
Story: NewsX
