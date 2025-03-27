A famous influencer pal of Neymar's has revealed that he lost a mouth-dropping £135,000 during a friendly game of poker at the football star's house.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The content creator Buzeira, who has over 12.7m followers on Instagram alone, complained in a March 24 video about losing "a fortune" while playing poker at the Santos player's home.

The 28-year-old influencer said: "It’s panic and terror, guys, at NJ’s [Neymar Jr.’s] house. Minus 1m Brazilian reals [£134,863] from Buzeira’s account.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Man, this is a blow from Thor’s hammer, huh? But it’s all good, let’s go! I’ve already won too much, it’s time to lose. Minus 1m reals, it’s panic and terror."

Neymar, right, and Buzeira. The influencer said he lost a fortune during a poker game at the footballer’s home | @buzeira_oficial/Newsflash/NX

In a number of subsequent Instagram Stories, Buzeira continued to lament the loss, saying: “Man, I’m dizzy, I have a headache, I haven’t even slept. I’m here just thinking about this 1m.

"I don’t know how I lost it, bro. I won so many times there, then I did the math and said: ‘Bro, this balance isn’t going up, there’s something wrong’.”

The result of the poker game in which Buzeira said he lost a fortune at Neymar's home | Newsflash/NX

And even though he was down, he tried to console himself, saying: “I don’t know what I did with the money, but it’s okay. I’ll get it back later, but minus 1m…”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buzeira, real name Bruno Alexssander Souza Silva, is from the East zone of Sao Paulo and gained influence on social media by promoting raffles and giveaways for cars and other luxury items.

His journey on the internet began during the Covid-19 pandemic, when, after being fired, he decided to raffle off his own motorcycle and raised 40,000 reals (£5,400).

Story: NewsX