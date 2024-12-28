Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Football superstar Neymar and his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi have announced that she is pregnant with their second child with a gender reveal party showering guests in pink confetti.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They made the announcement on Christmas Day. Together since 2021, Bruna and Neymar are parents to Mavie, aged one.

The player is also the father of Davi Lucca, aged 13, whom he had with influencer Carol Dantas, and he is also the father of Helena, aged four months, the player's daughter with digital influencer Amanda Kimberly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The revelation was published on Bruna's Instagram, where she posted a video showing her with Neymar and Mavie before the video cuts to them standing behind a podium with "Boy or Girl" on it, in front of their friends and family.

Neymar and Bruna Biancardi pose in undated photo, and right, this week's gender reveal ceremony | @neymarjr/NF/newsX

They then count down and press a button, with firecrackers going off and showering their guests in pink confetti.

Bruna captioned the post: "We are living in such a wonderful phase, and we couldn't help but share with you that HE once again heard our requests and confirmed our plans! WELCOME DAUGHTER. May you come with lots of health!

"We are waiting for you to complete our family even more :) May God protect us from all evil, AMEN!"

Neymar, 32, plays for the Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal and the Brazilian national team.

Story: NewsX