Football superstar Neymar and girlfriend Bruna Biancardi announce second pregnancy - it's a girl
They made the announcement on Christmas Day. Together since 2021, Bruna and Neymar are parents to Mavie, aged one.
The player is also the father of Davi Lucca, aged 13, whom he had with influencer Carol Dantas, and he is also the father of Helena, aged four months, the player's daughter with digital influencer Amanda Kimberly.
The revelation was published on Bruna's Instagram, where she posted a video showing her with Neymar and Mavie before the video cuts to them standing behind a podium with "Boy or Girl" on it, in front of their friends and family.
They then count down and press a button, with firecrackers going off and showering their guests in pink confetti.
Bruna captioned the post: "We are living in such a wonderful phase, and we couldn't help but share with you that HE once again heard our requests and confirmed our plans! WELCOME DAUGHTER. May you come with lots of health!
"We are waiting for you to complete our family even more :) May God protect us from all evil, AMEN!"
Neymar, 32, plays for the Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal and the Brazilian national team.
