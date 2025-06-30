Neymar's mum - who has been sharing her life with a cat after ditching her toyboy lover - has made a heartfelt plea for help in finding her beloved pet after it vanished.

The player's mother Nadine Goncalves, who has 1,800,000 followers on Instagram, appealed to netizens for help because, she said, the puss needs special care.

Although she did not give details of what special care the cat needed, she revealed that her pet, which lives with her at her home in Santos, had disappeared on Friday.

Leoa, the missing cat that belongs to Neymar’s mum | @nadine.goncalves/Newsflash/NX

Neymar, who is Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer, recently renewed his contract with Santos until December keeping him in the same city as his mum and allowing them to spend more time together.

Sharing a photo of the cat, she said: "Urgent!!! Looking for a cat, her name is LEOA. She disappeared from home yesterday morning, 27th June, near Canal 5/Santos. She needs special care."

Neymar’s mum Nadine Goncalves, 54 | @nadine.goncalves/Newsflash

Neymar's mum also shared a phone number people can call if they find the cat, saying: "Please, anyone who knows where she is, or sees her nearby, contact us at 13-978116262. Please share this until we find her."

The 33-year-old footballer returned to the Brazilian club in January as part of a six-month deal following the termination of his deal with the Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

Nadine was previously confirmed to be in relationship with a fan of her son who also happens to be six years younger than the player.

However she dumped Tiago Ramos after discovering he had been in relationships with a string of men and media reports indicate her latest companion is the now-missing beloved cat.

