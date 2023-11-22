The Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls has been closed until further notice following an incident.

A bridge connecting the US and Canada has been forced to close following a reported vehicle explosion on Wednesday (November 22). The City of Niagara Falls said: "The Rainbow Bridge is closed until further notice. There has been an incident involving a vehicle coming into the United States. Federal authorities are currently investigating the situation.

New York's governor also confirmed there has been an incident on the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls - and authorities are closely monitoring the situation. In a statement, Governor Kathy Hochul said: "I've been briefed on the incident on the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls and we are closely monitoring the situation. State agencies are on site and ready to assist."