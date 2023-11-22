Niagara Falls Rainbow Bridge forced to close after reported vehicle explosion
A vehicle explosion has forced the closure of the Rainbow bridge at Niagara Falls.
A bridge connecting the US and Canada has been forced to close following a reported vehicle explosion on Wednesday (November 22). The City of Niagara Falls said: "The Rainbow Bridge is closed until further notice. There has been an incident involving a vehicle coming into the United States. Federal authorities are currently investigating the situation.
New York's governor also confirmed there has been an incident on the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls - and authorities are closely monitoring the situation. In a statement, Governor Kathy Hochul said: "I've been briefed on the incident on the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls and we are closely monitoring the situation. State agencies are on site and ready to assist."
FBI has described the situation as "very fluid".
