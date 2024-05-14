Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two French prison officers have been killed after their prison convoy was attacked

Two French prison officers were killed and three others seriously injured when their prison convoy was attacked in Normandy, officials said. The attack occurred on Tuesday as the convoy was returning to Evreux jail after a court hearing in Rouen, according to French outlet BFMTV.

Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti said he would join a crisis unit to address the emergency. Minister of the Interior of France Gerald Darmanin said on X: “All means are being used to find these criminals. On my instructions, several hundred police officers and gendarmes were mobilised.”

A forensic is at work at the site of a ramming attack which took place late morning at a road toll in Incarville in the Eure region of northern France, on May 14, 2024. Two French prison officers were killed and two others wounded on May 14 in an attack on a prison van transporting an inmate who escaped, a police source told AFP. (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD / AFP) (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images)

He expressed condolences to the victims’ families and agents of the Ministry of Justice. French media reported that a prisoner being transported in the van may have escaped with the assailants.

The incident has prompted a significant law enforcement operation in the north-western region of France as authorities worked to secure the area and apprehend the assailants.