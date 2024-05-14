Normandy: Two French prison officers killed and three injured in convoy attack as prisoner escapes
Two French prison officers were killed and three others seriously injured when their prison convoy was attacked in Normandy, officials said. The attack occurred on Tuesday as the convoy was returning to Evreux jail after a court hearing in Rouen, according to French outlet BFMTV.
Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti said he would join a crisis unit to address the emergency. Minister of the Interior of France Gerald Darmanin said on X: “All means are being used to find these criminals. On my instructions, several hundred police officers and gendarmes were mobilised.”
He expressed condolences to the victims’ families and agents of the Ministry of Justice. French media reported that a prisoner being transported in the van may have escaped with the assailants.
The incident has prompted a significant law enforcement operation in the north-western region of France as authorities worked to secure the area and apprehend the assailants.
French media reported the attack occurred late on Tuesday morning at a road toll in Incarville in the Eure region of northern France.
