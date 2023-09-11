Vladimir Putin is desperate to seal a deal for military supplies from North Korea to help his failed invasion of Ukraine.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is reportedly travelling to Russia by train to meet with Vladimir Putin.

It is thought the Russian President wants to buy armaments from North Korea to replenish ammunition supplies for the Ukraine war, where his army is running low. South Korean media has reported that a train thought to be carrying Kim Jong Un has departed for Russia.

The Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported that the train likely left the North Korean capital of Pyongyang on Sunday evening and that a Kim-Putin meeting is possible as early as Tuesday, citing South Korean government sources. The Yonhap news agency and some other media published similar reports.

US officials released intelligence last week that North Korea and Russia were arranging a meeting between their leaders that would take place within this month as they expand their cooperation in the face of deepening confrontations with the United States.

Kim Jong Un is reportedly travelling to meet Vladimir Putin. Credit: Getty/Kim Mogg

According to American officials, Putin will focus on securing artillery supplies and other ammunition from North Korea in attempt to put more pressure on the West to negotiate. It is thought the reclusive Asian country has tens of millions of artillery shells and rockets that could give a huge boost to the Russian army.

In exchange, Kim could ask for badly needed energy, food aid and advanced weapons technologies, including those related to intercontinental ballistic missiles, nuclear-capable ballistic missile submarines and military reconnaissance satellites. There are concerns this would increase the threat posed by Kim’s growing arsenal of nuclear weapons and missiles.

People in South Korea sit in front of a television showing a news broadcast with a photo of a parade marking the 75th anniversary of North Korea's founding. Credit: ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

Alexander Gabuev, head of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Centre, said: “We know that Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has visited recently, for artillery shells predominantly, and most likely that will be discussed between Putin and Kim Jong Un.”

Shoigu became the first Russian defence chief to visit North Korea since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union. Images of him at a massive military parade in the capital of Pyongyang in July, alongside Kim and the medal-laden North Korean military brass, was a strong sign of a vigorous effort by Moscow to reach out to the North.

Asked about a possible visit by Kim and a deal that would see North Korean arms supplies to Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to comment. But he emphasised that Moscow cherishes ties with Pyongyang, adding: “North Korea is our neighbour, and we will further develop our relations without looking back at other countries’ opinion.”

Kim made his first visit to Russia in 2019 and held talks with Putin that included pledges of closer co-operation but were not followed by any visible breakthroughs. While the bulk of the Korean People’s Army arsenals are dated, their enormous size would offer the Russian military a potential key lifeline amid the disastrous Russian invasion of Ukraine.

